CARY SKIN CENTER PROUDLY ANNOUNCES BEING AMONG THE FIRST MOHS SURGEONS TO ACHIEVE BOARD CERTIFICATION IN MDS

Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons have taken and successfully passed the first Board Certification Examination in Micrographic Dermatologic SurgeryCARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2018, the American Board of Medical Specialties approved the application by the American Board of Dermatology to create the Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery (MDS) subspecialty. The first nationwide administration of the exam was held in October 2021.
After graduating from medical school our physicians completed an internship followed by dermatology residency leading to board certification in dermatology. They continued their training in a dermatologic surgery fellowship leading to careers as dermatologic surgeons and Mohs micrographic surgeons. Board Certification in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery by the American Board of Dermatology is a significant achievement leading to a new level of expertise.
This first opportunity to take and achieve board certification in Mohs Micrographic Surgery occurred in October 2021. Our physicians have again achieved the highest level of academic achievement, skill, and knowledge in Mohs Micrographic Surgery
When you or a family member requires evaluation or treatment of skin cancer you want a highly qualified physician dedicated to providing outstanding care. Our Board-Certified Micrographic Dermatologic Surgeons have the experience and academic achievement to provide the highest quality of care.
For more information on Cary Skin Center, interested parties can visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 919-363-7546 (Cary) or 910-295-2937 (Pinehurst).
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined the Cary Skin Center in 2018 and together they have successfully treated many thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas.
Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical procedure requiring extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Ingraffea and Dr. Malone completed certified intensive training fellowships, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. They offer over 50 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
