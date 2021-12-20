PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the State Route 0309, Section 356, Bridge Removal Project over Ramp A in Kingstown Township, Courtdale Borough & Luzerne Borough, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual presentation regarding the State Route 0309, Section 356, Bridge Removal Project over Ramp A (SR 309 Southbound Off-Ramp at Exit 6 to Luzerne). This presentation will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing (if possible while following all COVID-19 safety protocols) at the Kingston Township, Courtdale Borough & Luzerne Borough municipal buildings.

The purpose of the project is to address deficiencies with the existing condition of the bridge over Ramp A. Additional project needs identified were upgrades to drainage throughout the corridor from Ramp A to the Main Street/Courtdale Ave intersection, improved functionality of that existing intersection and improvements to the off-ramp.

The project consists of the construction of a new southbound off-ramp interesting with Courtdale Avenue (SR 1002), the elimination of the bridge and the existing off-ramp, the full depth reconstruction of SR 309 throughout the corridor, reconstruction of the northbound on-ramp as well as upgrades to drainage and traffic patterns on Courtdale Ave and Main Street (SR 1013).

During construction, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along SR 309 for a majority of construction with limited single-lane closure during off-peak/night hours for various construction activities. Construction activities on Courtdale Avenue will be performed via temporary traffic signals. Construction activities on Main Street are anticipated to be completed via short term traffic control arrangements.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Spring of 2023 and will be complete by the Fall of 2024.

The presentation will be held online and will be available from December 20, 2021 to January 14, 2022. Online information, including presentation, proposed traffic control phasing, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx, click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 0309 Section 356 Bridge Removal.

The plans will be on display at the Kingston Township municipal building, located at 180 East Center Street, Shavertown, PA 18708 from December 20, 2021 to January 14, 2022 during Township posted operating hours. For available viewing times, please contact Kingston Township at 570-696-3809.

The plans will be on display at the Courtdale Borough municipal building, located at 5 Blackman Street, Kingston, PA 18704 from December 20, 2021 to January 14, 2022 during Borough posted operating hours. For available viewing times, please contact Courtdale Borough at 570-287-8838.

The plans will be on display at the Luzerne Borough municipal building, located at 144 Academy Street, Luzerne, PA 18709 from December 20, 2021 to January 14, 2022 during Borough posted operating hours. For available viewing times, please contact Luzerne Borough at 570-287-7633.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the traffic maintenance during construction, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Pehala, E.I.T., PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-963-4079 or erpehala@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #