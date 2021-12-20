PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the SR 0309, Section 364, Bridge Replacement Project over Toby Creek in Kingstown Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a Plans Display regarding the State Route 0309, Section 364, Bridge Replacement Project over Toby Creek. This Plans Display will be held online only.

The project is located south of the intersection with Carverton Road in Kingston Township, Luzerne County and consists of the replacement of an existing bridge over Toby Creek by widening the proposed bridge to the east of the existing structure to extend the right turn lane from SR 0309 northbound to Carverton Rd. south across the bridge. The proposed bridge work requires the replacement of the existing single-span reinforced T-Beam bridge with a single-span composite pre-stressed concrete bulb tee beam bridge.

During construction, two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction along SR 309 for the majority of construction with short-term single-lane closures during off-peak/night hours for various construction activities.

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the Summer of 2024 and will be complete by the Fall of 2025.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon cultural resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Eric Pehala, E.I.T., PennDOT Project Manager, at 570.963.4079 or erpehala@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717.787.5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

