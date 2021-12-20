Public Invited to Monthly Online Program on the Bayfront Parkway Project in the City of Erie

The December episode of the “Let’s Talk Bayfront” online program will be focused on the ongoing work at the new multi-use bridge near the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie.

Started by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as part of the ongoing community engagement for the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, “Let’s Talk Bayfront” gives listeners an opportunity to hear updates on the project.

PennDOT Construction Project Manager Justin Baker will be the guest for the December 21 session of the audio-only broadcast. He and PennDOT Press Officer Jill Harry will discuss the unique aspects of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ bridge, construction updates and how it relates to the Bayfront Parkway improvements, as well as answer questions about the topic.

The 123-foot concrete bridge will provide access over the CSX railroad tracks for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists to the Veterans Cemetery and the historic General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse nearby historical site.

The lunchtime chat starts at 12:05 PM. Listeners can join through Microsoft Teams Live anytime during the approximately 25-minute program. A link for the program can be found on the Bayfront Parkway Project page as well as in the project Facebook group.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

“Let’s Talk Bayfront” is a public outreach held during the lunch hour on the third Tuesday of each month. The topics focus on a different aspect of the project and how it is part of the overall goal to increase accessibility between the downtown and the waterfront and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who travel along the roadway. All programs will be recorded and posted on the webpage following the live sessions.

Project consultant team member Jim O’Mara will be the guest for the January 18 episode and will talk about the pedestrian and bicycle features included in the Bayfront Parkway project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

