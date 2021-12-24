Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Continues to Offer Complimentary Case Evaluations

One of Burbank's premier employment law firms continues to offer complimentary case evaluations.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. based in Burbank, California, announced today that the law firm continues to offer complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights.

"We are happy to continue offering no-cost case evaluations to help folks determine if they have a case," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm.

Akopyan noted that the Akopyan Law Firm "is devoted to enforcing the rights of people who have been mistreated by their employers or supervisors."

The law firm recently celebrated 11 years of fighting on behalf of workers in employment cases.

Akopyan Law Firm's team of employment attorneys was recognized by Super Lawyers, a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan were named to the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have a combined experience of more than 32 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

"If you been wrongfully fired from your job, we will fight to enforce your rights," said Akopyan.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

2600 W. Olive Ave

Suite 587, Burbank, CA 91505