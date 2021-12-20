Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Victims of Race Discrimination in Los Angeles County

An employment law firm in California stands ready to fight for victims of race discrimination in the workplace.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives of the Akopyan Law Firm announced today that their law firm fights on behalf of victims of race discrimination in the workplace in LA County.

"There are several ways an employee can be discriminated due to race, color, or national origin. We are dedicated to protecting employees, and enforcing their rights," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm. “We regularly represent employees in Southern California who have been discriminated against by their employers.”

There are state and federal laws that prevent employers from treating their employees differently based on race, color, or national origin. Victims of workplace race discrimination can pursue claims under California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act (“FEHA”) or Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (“Title VII”) both of which prohibit race discrimination in the workplace. These laws provide protection to employees against discrimination in connection with hiring, promotions, compensation, work assignments, demotions, lay-offs, and terminations.

“Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don’t know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers,” highlighted Akopyan and added, “Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.”

Akopyan invited anyone in Los Angeles County who has suffered race discrimination in the workplace to contact the Akopyan Law Firm's employment law attorneys in Burbank to discuss their potential case in a complimentary case evaluation.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C. is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace.

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/practice-areas/employment-law/ or call (818) 509-9975 today for a complimentary case evaluation.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

