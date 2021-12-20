Metro Wireless Hires New Director of Marketing & Partner Operations

An industry leader in providing ultra-high-speed internet services added a new member to its team.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “a company is only as good as its people.” That’s why representatives with Metro Wireless are proud to announce today that it has hired Rayon Treadwell as its new director of marketing & partner operations.

“Ray is a true business professional with over nine years of sales and marketing experience within the telecommunications industry,” said Dominic Serra, CEO and Founder of Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit-based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company.

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the Tri-county area of Metro Detroit and offers LTE Internet nationwide. The company offers options on both primary and backup business Internet services for commercial customers.

Serra pointed out that Treadwell is passionate and skilled when it comes to marketing, sales development, and building new relationships.

“As the director of marketing & partner operations, he brings channel experience, world-class professionalism, and positive vibes to the amazing Metro Wireless team,” Serra stressed before revealing that Treadwell graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 2010, earning a bachelor’s in business administration majoring in marketing.”

Residing downriver in Woodhaven, Mich., with his lovely wife and son, Treadwell loves music, family, friends, food, sports, and good energy.

The addition of Treadwell as the company’s director of marketing & partner operations comes on the heels of Metro Wireless’s Mobile LTE Business Internet Platform supporting 5G. The company’s unique 4G/5G service offering is the industry leading mobile-based solution for any businesses’ Internet needs.

MetroLTE Advanced, Serra noted, is a premium mobile and fixed wireless solution for businesses. It offers the largest high-speed data plans with the most advanced wireless hardware and solutions on the market today.

“We are excited to have Ray apart from our leadership team as we continue to serve our customers in the best possible way,” Serra said.

For more information, please visit metrowireless.com/about-us and https://www.metrowireless.com/blog/.

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent, and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI, and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado, we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

