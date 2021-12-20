Announcing Wolfpack: The Free Mobile App Empowering Millennials to Discover Hottest Trending Investment Opportunities

Wolfpack is designed to help beginners and inexperienced investors discover stocks and ETFs which perfectly match their personalized criteria.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wolfpack is pleased to announce that its new free mobile app is scheduled to be launched in January while being exhibited at CES Las Vegas 2022. Created specifically for the millennial generation, the Wolfpack platform helps users grow their wealth and maximize their investments by AI, to discover exciting new investment opportunities.According to Wolfpack founder and CEO George Parthimos, many young investors are confused about what they should invest in.“Many investment services out there are outdated and downright overwhelming, not to mention expensive. There are a couple of newer services that have attempted to simplify the stock market investment process, but still, they don’t guide people toward their best investment options. That’s why we created Wolfpack,” says Parthimos, adding that the platform helps eliminate confusion and empowers users to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs with ease.Wolfpack offers some innovative features:• Users who are unfamiliar with investing can access a daily list of the "Most Popular" investment recommendations from across the entire platform. These lists are created using proprietary AI-driven technology from contributions made by the Wolfpack community.• An in-built discussion board helps users learn more about investing and build dialogue with other like-minded investors.• Users can follow investors, and be followed by others.• An Auto Top-up feature allowing users to schedule regular contributions, steadily increasing their investment portfolio over time.Once a match is identified, Wolfpack instantly notifies the user via push notification. Users can then decide if they want to trade the investment opportunity via Wolfpack’s easy to use built-in trading platform.“There’s nothing else like Wolfpack out there,” Parthimos concludes. This is an incredibly powerful tool with groundbreaking features that will change lives. I would strongly encourage you to sign up for our waitlist now. You can start investing for as little as $5, plus we’re offering a $10 credit towards your first shares when you sign up.”U.S. customers are invited to sign up to the Wolfpack waitlist . Wolfpack has begun discussions with a number of interested U.S.-based VCs about their upcoming Series A investment round.About the CompanyHeadquartered in Palo Alto, California, Wolfpack Financial Inc. is set to launch Wolfpack, its innovative mobile app, in January, 2022. Designed to empower the millennial generation to build sustained wealth, the app offers beginners and inexperienced investors the opportunity to discover stocks and ETFs which perfectly match their pre-defined selection criteria.