Brewster: Important Deadline Looms for Property Tax or Rent Help

HARRISBURG – December 20, 2021 –The deadline to apply for relief from property tax and rent costs is quickly approaching, State Senator Jim Brewster reminded constituents today.

Older adults and people with disabilities have until Friday, December 31 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2020. The rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

“This program helps many Pennsylvanians every year, and I don’t want to see any qualified homeowners or renters miss out on this opportunity for failing to meet the application deadline,” Brewster said. “If you know someone who might qualify, have them reach out to my office and we can help.”

Eligible applicants can also visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically file their rebate applications.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying applicants can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for those who qualify.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.1 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.

Anyone who hasn’t yet applied for a rebate for 2020 or who needs an application can contact any of Senator Brewster’s offices and his staff can help.