(Video) UN Adopts 68th Iran Human Rights Resolution as Abuses Accelerate Under Raisi

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The United Nations General Assembly adopted a new resolution condemning the ongoing abuse of human rights in Iran. It is the 68th resolution of its kind when many of the relevant issues are escalating as a result of the clerical regime.

Ebrahim Raisi oversaw key aspects of a crackdown on dissent sparked by nationwide protests in November 2019. His commitment to that crackdown was no surprise to his background. His presidency had promised an increase in human rights abuses.

role in the accelerating abuse of the death penalty, the Iranian Resistance has tracked the statistics that show how the human rights situation has deteriorated since Raisi took office. The latest UN resolution referred to this.

A day before the UN resolution was adopted, the Iranian Resistance reported that at least 31 prisoners had been executed since November 22. What's more, at least six prisoners were executed just ahead of that report on December 15 alone.

Human Rights indicated that the number of monthly executions had gone up following Raisi's appointment to the presidency. In the five months prior the average was approximately 26.6, and in the five ensuing months, it was estimated at 35.6.

Western countries have been reinforcing Tehran's impunity in matters of human rights and activities, by failing to exert appropriate pressure on the regime. The UN underlined this impunity and highlighted impartial investigations over it.

Maryam Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance's president-elect of (NCRI) said: The leader of this regime, Ali Khamenei, Raisi, and the Judiciary Chief, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'I, must be prosecuted. For the massacre of 1,500 protesters in 2019.