Two Alabamians Appointed to Federal Local Leadership Council

Monday, December 20, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— We are excited to announce that two well-respected Alabamians have been named to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s Local Leadership Council (LLC). James Tatum, Probate Judge of Bullock County, and Andrea LeCroy, Probate Judge of Marshall County, will serve as Alabama’s representatives on the LLC.

The LLC is a federal advisory board that will focus almost exclusively on the responsibilities of local election officials. The council will consist of two members from each state to ensure geographic diversity, objectivity, and balance.

For more information about the LLC, please reach out to the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7200.

 

 

