Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug Class (C1-esterase Inhibitor, Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor, and Others), By Treatment (Prophylaxis, and On-demand), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Oral), By Type (Type I HAE, Type II HAE, Type III HAE), By Drug Type (Generic Drugs, and Branded Drugs), By Patient Demographics (Geriatric Patient, Adult Patient, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.



COVID-19 Impact on Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the hereditary angioedema treatment market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nation. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Hereditary Angioedema Disorders

The prevalence of hereditary angioedema disorders has increased significantly although it is a rare genetic condition. Hereditary angioedema disorder is a life-threatening disorder and most attacks of hereditary angioedema disorder are difficult to predict which makes it more threatening. Hereditary angioedema disorder is majorly caused by a genetic defect. Hereditary angioedema disorder patients require managing this life-long condition and are prescribed by medication for prevention and treatment of attacks. The increase in the number of cases is increasing the demand of hereditary angioedema treatment for hereditary angioedema disorders treatment. Due to the Increasing prevalence of hereditary angioedema disorders is working as a driver for the hereditary angioedema treatment market .

Market Opportunities

Increasing focus on Advance Therapeutics

Researchers and manufacturers from across the world are increasing their focus on research and development for advance therapeutics for the treatment of hereditary angioedema disorders and are taking required steps to create or advance therapeutics for hereditary angioedema disorders treatment. Recently, various manufactures have filed new drug applications for C1-esterase Inhibitor, Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor for Type I HAE, Type II HAE, Type III HAE treatment in various counties. Increasing focus on advanced therapeutics and new drug applications will increase the availability of hereditary angioedema treatment therapies in the forecasted period.

Increasing focus on Healthcare Infrastructure

Governments from all over the world are Increasing their focus on healthcare infrastructure and advanced healthcare facilities and are taking necessary steps to create or modify healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare infrastructure in developing nations are undergoing tumultuous changes from the last few years and each change is only for a better healthcare delivery, and to incorporate all the sections of the population. Increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure is expected to increase public spending which is expected to create new opportunities for hereditary angioedema treatment market, Moreover, the public private spending will also aid the market growth during the forecast period. Due to this reason the factor is creating various opportunities for drugs of abuse testing market.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies (Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and AstraZeneca) constitute more than XX% share of the global Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market. Other companies profiled in the report include: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH among) others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited received European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) approval for a TAKHZYRO (lanadelumab), a pre-filled syringe. TAKHZYRO is especially developed to prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) in patients aged 12 years and older. The launch will help the company widened revenue generation from a market focused product portfolio.

In 2017, CSL Behring launched HAEGARDA (C1 Esterase Inhibitor Subcutaneous [Human]) in the United States. HAEGARDA is administered for prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in adult and adolescent patients. The launch had helped the company to increase its market share in the Hereditary Angioedema Treatment market.

