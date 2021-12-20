January antlerless deer season to be held in five Iowa counties

Iowa hunters have the opportunity to hunt deer in Allamakee, Appanoose, Decatur, Wayne and Winneshiek counties beginning Jan. 11, 2022, after the threshold was met to hold the January antlerless season.

For the January antlerless season to be held, eligible counties had to have at least 100 unsold resident antlerless deer tags on the third Monday of December.

Hunters may purchase licenses for the January antlerless season wherever licenses are sold beginning Dec. 20, and use shotguns, handguns, muzzleloaders, bows or rifles to harvest deer. All other deer hunting rules remain in effect. The season ends on Jan. 23, 2022.

Resident antlerless licenses available as of December 20, 2021: