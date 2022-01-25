UK Expat and Foreign National Landlords Considering a ‘Green Re-mortgage’

From 2025, properties with an EPC rating of a D or below will not be able to accept new tenants.

A recent report suggested that 17% of UK buy-to-let landlords have refurbished their property to make it more ‘green efficient’ in the last year.

What we’re advising many UK expats and foreign nationals who are looking to re-mortgage is that they consider raising some additional finance to ‘green proof’ their property.

15% of tenants said that they would pay more rent if their landlord fitted a new boiler.