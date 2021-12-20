Computational Biology Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing application of computational biology in proteomics, genomics, and epigenomics, & gene sequencing is driving the demand for the market.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Computational Biology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Computational biology is used to analyze biological data such as cell populations, genetic sequences, and protein samples and also discover new predictions. The report clearly defines the Computational Biology market position on a global level. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Computational Biology market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

Several companies are doing clinical studies in pharmacogenomics, and an increase in the number of clinical trials will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. An upsurge in the design and development of personalized medicine and disease modeling will also impact the demand. Computational biology also reduces the risk of human involvement in the clinical testing process, which further boosts the demand for the market’s product.

Key participants include Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, among others.

The advent of innovative technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like yeast two-hybrid, microarray, and chip-chip assays are generating a demand for mathematical modeling, analytical methods, and simulations for effective and hassle-free analysis of the data. Advancement in technology has opened up many options for innovation in the healthcare sector. Increased government funding, investments in research and development, and a rise in demand for predictive modeling for usage in various sequencing projects are driving the demand for the computational biology market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a funding of USD 5 million in computational biology for six new research projects. The purpose of the funding is to develop new analytical tools and software for managing an increase in the quantity of genomics and other data resulting from the study of microbes and other biological systems.

The In-House service-type segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. Several Biopharma companies are undertaking clinical trials in their own buildings to avoid extra cost and also to prevent the risk of leakage of their pipeline projects. Moreover, as technology is becoming affordable, more companies are opting for in-house service.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Computational Biology Market on the basis of service-type, application, end-use, and region:

Service-Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation

Computational Genomics

Database

Infrastructure / Hardware

Software & Services

Computational Proteomics

Pharmacogenomics

Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling

Target identification

Target Validation

Lead Discovery

Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Computational Biology Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Computational Biology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Computational Biology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for customized medicine

4.2.2.2. Increased cost of drug discovery process

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled professionals to operate computational biology

4.2.3.2. Requirement of different algorithms for different sequences

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continue...

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Computational Biology market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

