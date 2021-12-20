Environmental Monitoring Market is Expected to Reach USD 34.9 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Environmental Monitoring Market Size – USD 17.13 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 9.5% Market Trends – Increasing awareness for need of pollution regulation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global environmental monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 34.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Global climate patterns have been seriously affected by rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe. Countries such as India and China, where industrialization has been the fastest in the last few decades and the least strict regulatory landscape, have been at an all-time high in pollution levels. Many developed countries have outsourced their manufacturing facilities to developing countries, causing air, water and soil quality in these countries to deteriorate. However, the global pressure on these countries to control their levels of pollution is growing, creating significant opportunities for the market for environmental monitoring.

Over the past decade, only a few countries in Europe and Central Asia have been able to maintain monitoring activities, according to the United Nations' European Commission for Europe (UNECE).

Governments of many developing nations have been evasive about enforcing such restrictions because they claim that economic development is best served by the underprivileged masses of their countries than by environmental stability. This may limit the growth of the environmental monitoring market to some degree.

Key industry players operating in the market include - 3M; Agilent Technologies; Danaher Corporation; Emerson Electric; General Electric Company; Honeywell International Inc.; Horiba, Ltd.; Siemens; Teledyne Technologies Inc.; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Monitors

o Indoor

o Outdoor

o Portable

• Software

• Services

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Active

• Continuous

• Intermittent

• Passive

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Temperature

• Moisture

• Biological

• Chemical

• Particulate Matter

• Noise

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• Air Pollution

• Water Pollution

• Soil Pollution

• Noise Pollution

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

