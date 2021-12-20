Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2030

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netupitant-palonosetron FDC market holds a substantial scope for growth globally. The market is in its growth stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to increase significantly within the next six years. High cost is a major limitation to for the growth of the market in developing regions. However, recent innovations, which embed high potential and longer duration of action within the CINV drugs reach a wider segment of audiences. Numerous players are stepping in the CINV market with innovative products. Emerging technology such as novel drugs discovery and innovation of antiemetic therapy are expected to increase the competition in the near future.

The netupitant-palonosetron FDC is an oral therapy that targets two critical pathways associated with acute and delayed CINV by blockage of P/NK1 receptors. Netupitant in the central nervous system inhibits the binding of endogenous tachykinin neuropeptide substance, which prevents chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Moreover, palonosetron helps in the blockage of serotonin at 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 (5-HT3) receptors and reduces CINV.

Presently, patient pool segment has witnessed large-scale adoption of netupitant-palonosetron FDC drugs due to rise in number of patient undergoing chemotherapy. Moreover, increase in introduction of novel delivery methods to improve patient compliance and the efficacy of combination therapy is accepted to improve by patient pool. Rise in number of patient undergoing chemotherapy and need for higher efficiency drugs for the treatment of cancer patients are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the current antiemetic efficacy is about 70%-80% in patients treated with highly emetogenic cytotoxic drugs. One of the potential factors that explains this suboptimal response is variability in genes encoding enzymes and proteins, which play a role in metabolism, transport, and receptors related to antiemetic drugs.

The significant impacting factors include growth in number of patients who undergo chemotherapy and introduction of novel drug delivery methods to improve patient compliance, and improvements in control of nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy. Along with these factors, the market is influenced by the advancements in technology to discover new high-potential FDC drugs that enhance R&D efforts to discover antiemetic therapy. The abovementioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth, while factor such as high price of CINV drugs restrain the growth of the market. However, each factor is expected to have its definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America was the dominant regional market for netupitant–palonosetron FDC drugs, in terms of revenue, due to growth in incidence of CINV among patients. These drugs are expected to have significant impact on the revenue of the overall market. Approval of new drugs such as rolapitant and Sustol (APF-530) is expected to boost the growth of the CINV drugs in the US market during the forecast period. Europe was the second largest regional market for netupitant–palonosetron FDC drugs, in terms of revenue, due to growth in demand for netupitant–palonosetron FDC drugs among patients.

Acacia Pharma, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics, Inc., and Eisai Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd. are some of the major players discussed in the report.

