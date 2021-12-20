Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2022 to 2030

Allied Market Research - Logo

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiosynthesis modules are available as automated equipment for decentralized settings for the formulation and production of radiotracers. Majority of the radiotracers are manufactured in the centralized laboratories and radiopharmaceutical units. This scenario has few imitations such as it reduces the scope for customization of production of radiotracer and increases the time gap for the radiotracer to reach the end users. As radiotracers have limited half-life, its performance decreases when employed for diagnosis or therapy administration. Automated radiosynthesis modules are simple to set up and easy to use and offers the scope for customization of the radiotracers. This in turn drives the performance of the diagnostic and therapy monitoring activities for the end users.

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases and increase in adoption of PET/SPECT imaging fuel the automation of radiotracer production process. Further, the supply of these products is anticipated to become streamlined and effective, owing to the improved cGMP guideline from the FDA. Manufacturers are expected to gain additional income by diversifying their product offering to cater to the needs of new markets. Premium pricing is projected to remain a source of concern and limit the rate of adoption of these module; however, the availability of funds and grants from the government is expected to offset this constraint.

Radiopharmaceuticals usage is increasing with rise in adoption of PET (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) techniques. The demand for PET and SPECT for diagnosis and therapy monitoring is high owing to increase in the mortality and morbidity rates of chronic diseases. To meet this growing need, production of scalable and effective radiotracer has become a necessity. Current production of radiotracer molecules is centralized and unfavorable for the end users. Favorable regulations are now opening the doors for production of radiotracer in decentralized settings driving the sales of automated radiosynthesis modules.

The global burden for chronic diseases is increasing worldwide at an alarming rate. To control this situation, the global healthcare industry focuses on early diagnosis of disease to provide prompt treatment. This will facilitate reducing the global burden of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, cancer, and others. Diagnostics tools such as PET and SPECT are adopted globally to reduce the rapidly increasing chronic diseases, which provide high-resolution quality imaging, simplifying the complex diagnosis process. This equipment uses PET radiopharmaceuticals with short lifetime radioactive isotopes that are manufactured using fully automated radiosynthesis process. The radiopharmaceuticals are incorporated in the PET/CT/SPECT scanners to improve the utility of tomographic imaging diagnostics methods that are available commercially.

Key findings of the study:

- Over half of the automated radiosynthesis module market is concentrated in North America and expected to post modest growth.

- Asia Pacific are expected to post fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

- In terms of volume, North American automated radiosynthesis module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4%.

- Cost of automated radiosynthesis modules in higher in Asia-Pacific compared to other regions.

North America generates the largest revenue with around three-fifth share in world automated radiosynthesis modules. While Asia-Pacific is expected to post fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing footprint of the suppliers in the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Few of the key market players include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Optimized Radiochemical Application, Synthra GmbH, and Eckert & Ziegler Group.

