Press Releases

12/20/2021

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of ‘The State I’m In’ Campaign Promoting Winter Tourism Season

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Office of Tourism is launching a new winter marketing campaign reflecting Connecticut’s dynamic, diverse public places. The new “The State I’m In” campaign is aimed at supporting the continued economic recovery of Connecticut’s $15 billion tourism industry and encourages both residents and visitors to explore all Connecticut has to offer this winter season.

“This new winter tourism campaign showcases just how vibrant, diverse, and inclusive Connecticut is today,” Governor Lamont said. “Not only will it help attract new visitors to Connecticut, but it will also drive revenues to our many incredible restaurants, hotels, attractions, and all kinds of local business across the state.”

This is the first time in many years that Connecticut has promoted an integrated marketing campaign for the winter season. Running through March 31, 2022, “The State I’m In” campaign will feature hundreds of tourism businesses across Connecticut and spotlight many unique and unexpected experiences.

The $1 million marketing campaign utilizes an integrated mix of marketing tactics to reach people in-state, as well as across the region in both English and Spanish. It includes:

New TV spots that will run on streaming services across the region as well as air in-state during local coverage of such high-profile live events as the Super Bowl, the Academy Awards, New Year’s Eve specials, NFL playoff games and the Big East Finals (NCAA);

Billboards across the region that feature authentic and user-generated photos and captions from residents, visitors and influencers;

Social media campaigns across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok;

New content on CTvisit.com , the state’s official tourism website that is currently trending towards 7 million web visitors for 2021;

Paid search marketing and content seeding; and

Earned media, including public relations and email marketing.

“Our goal with ‘The State I’m In’ campaign is to encourage residents and travelers to see Connecticut from a fresh new perspective — one that reflects just how vibrant and welcoming the state is,” Christine Castonguay, director of branding and marketing for the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, said. “As we begin the important process of refreshing Connecticut’s branding with this campaign, we need to update the perceptions people have of Connecticut — and showcase the exceptional quality of life we offer both visitors and residents.”

The new campaign’s television spot was produced by Connecticut creative and production firms and features a local talent, Eddie Cruz, Jr. — a Newington native and University of Hartford, Hartt School of Theatre alum — who is passionate about living and working in the state. The campaign will also feature the authentic voices of real visitors and residents of Connecticut showcasing actual photos of their experiences across CTvisit.com’s online and social media channels.

“Tourism is at its best when we reach a group of diverse audiences and help instill a feeling of curiosity and innovation about a destination,” Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said. “’The State I’m In’ campaign speaks to the vibrancy, energy and edginess of Connecticut’s tourism offerings. We’re confident this campaign will not only inspire residents and visitors to explore Connecticut this winter season but will exude a sense of newness about all we have to offer.”

To participate in the “The State I’m In” campaign, use #StateImInCT on social media. To find more information on numerous attractions and winter activities in Connecticut, visit CTvisit.com.