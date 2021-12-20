Liquid Polybutadiene [LPBD] Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in Usage of Liquid Polybutadiene in Various Sectors Fuel Market Growth

The volatile organic compound (VOC) is in an abatement, resulting in significant pressure for solvent-based coatings mostly used worldwide. Many applications to date demand better performance of a solvent-based coating. However, the decline in critical features such as viscosity has become more important over the years. Liquid polybutadiene (LPBD), a highly reactive liquid polymer, is a solvent-free coating formulation. These polymers have the same properties as other natural drying oils but are highly unsaturated. Due to this, the cure rate of LPBDs is faster than most natural oils and can also be stimulated using metal dryers.

The ongoing demand for chemical resistance is driving the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market. The liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market report suggests rise in worldwide usage of liquid polybutadiene in various sectors including tire and rubber manufacturers in the upcoming years. The market is expected to surpass the revenue of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period.

The rise in the use of plastic in the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market has been witnessed in recent years and is anticipated to grow in the near future. The increasing use of liquid polybutadiene in thermosetting plastic materials, curing, and handling by processes, such as for polyester resins, is contributing to the growth of the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market. However, strict regulations due to the impact of plastic on the environment can hamper the growth of the plastic segment. The rise in the production of biodegradable plastic and petroleum-based plastics can contribute in overcoming environmental restraints.

Rise in Production Rate of Automobiles, Tire to Drive Liquid Polybutadiene (LPBD) Market

Synthetic rubbers are the byproducts of petroleum mostly used for its viscoelasticity. Liquid polybutadiene rubber is popularly used in tire components such as treads, rims, apex, and carcasses. As liquid polybutadiene is playing a significant role in tire manufacturing, with the rise in the number of vehicle sales, the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is also expected to thrive during the forecast period.

Liquid polybutadiene holds a significant share of the automotive segment. The electric vehicle stocks segment is expected to increase by ~36% annually and can sell up to 245 million vehicles by 2030. Developing countries including India, Brazil, and China are witnessing an increase in demand for automobiles, which is estimated to influence the expansion of the global liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market.

Regional Advantages of Asia Pacific Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Various Industries for Mutual Expansion

The liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market is driven by various factors with the presence of several key players in the market. Several businesses are espousing strategies such as expansion through partnerships and agreements. For instance, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Corporation, and PTT Global Chemical (Thailand), in 2016, signed a MoU for a shared study for the potential expansion of butadiene derivatives in Thailand. These companies are also pursuing the global market for polybutadiene in the upcoming future.

Moreover, the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Many key manufacturers of liquid polybutadiene such as Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, and Kuraray Co. Ltd are based in the Asia Pacific, thus driving the regional market. In addition, the demand for liquid polybutadiene is expected to rise in Europe during the forecast period.

Limited Workflow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting Liquid Polybutadiene Market

Apart from various factors fueling the production of liquid polybutadiene, there is a growth in the demand due to the popularity of bio-adhesives, and the widening use of bio-based elements in tire production. It is expected to positively impact the growth of the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market.

However, the volatility of crude oil and raw materials prices, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hinder the liquid polybutadiene (LPBD) market growth during the forecast period. The plastic segment may face several regulatory issues in various regions due to its non-degrading nature. However, as several new industries are finding their uses of liquid polybutadiene, the market is likely to rise overall during the projected timeframe.

