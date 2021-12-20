Hemostasis Analyzers Market To Reach USD 6,304.1 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hemostasis Analyzers market was valued at USD 2,829.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6,304.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4 percent.

The growing incidence and large economic burden of blood-related diseases and the rise in healthcare spending have resulted in the increased use of coagulation analyzers.

The increasing frequency of blood clotting disorders, coupled with increasing incidences of excessive blood loss in individuals during medical procedures are key factors boosting the growth of the global hemostasis analyzers market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding hemostasis among individuals in emerging economies, and technological advancements in hemostasis analyzers are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry.

Constant innovation in diagnostic technology and high R&D spending by major economies globally has led to the development of advanced instruments such as high throughput hemostasis analyzers. Moreover, high research and development spending, coupled with the growing awareness towards the advanced technologies are driving the growth of hemostasis analyzers market. Apart from this, the government of various developed and developing countries are investing heavily for developing the healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, the developing countries under research are witnessing a paradigm shift and are focusing on acquiring and setting up advanced diagnostic equipment into their community healthcare facilities. All these factors drive the growth of global hemostasis analyzers market. However, the high cost of analyzers and slow adoption rate in developing economies along with stringent regulatory policies for validation of medical devices creates an obstacle for the entry of small players, are the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

One of the new areas where hemostasis analyzers are being used are in the military. Hemorrhage remains the leading cause of death in combat and the primary cause of preventable death after civilian trauma. Over the last 10 years, major improvements in hemostatic agents have resulted in new dressings that are replacing gauze as the standard of care for compressible hemorrhage. This has inspired a plethora of hemostatic products, some of which have been used in the combat and civilian sector. These developments are expected to positively affect the Hemostasis Analyzers market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Hemostasis Analyzers market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Instrumentation Laboratory Werfen Group, Sysmex Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Diagnostica Stago, International Technidyne Corporation, Alere, Sysmex Corporation and Nihon Kohden Corporation

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Growing geriatric population and increased healthcare spending are some of the factors that support the growth of hemostasis analyzers market

• North America regional segment accounts for the largest share of 34.3% of the global Hemostasis Analyzers market and is expected to continue the trend over the forecast years. The factors that drive the growth of this segment are developed healthcare infrastructure, growing research and development activities, and increasing prevalence of hemostasis disorders in the region

• Mechanical hemostasis analyzers market is expected to witness significant growth market share due to its low cost and high accuracy

• Development of fully automated hemostasis analyzers provides a number of opportunities for emerging players. For instance, Symantec in 2014 launched Automated Blood Coagulation Hemostasis Analyzers CS-2500 that employs the multi-wavelength transmitted light detection system

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Hemostasis Analyzers market on the basis of product, test, technology, end use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

• Analyzer for Point-of-care testing

• Clinical laboratory analyzer

o Consumables

 Reagents

 Standards, Controls, and Calibration

o Systems

 Automated Systems

 Semi-Automated Systems

 Manual

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

• Prothrombin Time

• Fibrinogen

• Activated partial Thromboplastin Time

• Activated Clotting Time

• D Dimer

• Platelet Function

• Anti-factor Xa

• Heparin & Protamine response Test for ACT

• Other Coagulation Tests

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

• Mechanical

• Optical

• Electrochemical

• Other Technologies

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016–2026)

• Diagnostic Centers

• Hospitals

• Research Institutes

• Other end users

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

