Commercial Seaweeds Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Seaweeds Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global commercial seaweeds market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Commercial seaweed or marine algae is a group of non-flowering plant-like organisms (microalgae), which are extensively consumed for fulfilling nutritional requirements. It is also utilized for producing hydrocolloids and improving soil conditioning due to its high fiber content. At present, it is commercially available in varying pigments, such as brown, red, and green.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of commercial seaweeds in organic farming as a natural fertilizer and the rapid growth in the food and beverage (F&B) sector represent the primary factors majorly driving the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing utilization of seaweeds for absorbing various heavy metal ions, such as cadmium and zinc, from polluted water is stimulating market growth. Apart from this, the rising environmental consciousness amongst the consumers and extensive research and development (R&D) for finding an appropriate way for deploying and fermenting excessive amounts of commercial seaweed are positively influencing the market growth.

Global Commercial Seaweeds Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Acadian Seaplants Limited, Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.), Biostadt India Limited, BrandT Consolidated Inc., Cargill Incorporated, COMPO Expert GmbH, CP Kelco U.S. Inc. (J.M. Huber Corporation), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gelymar S.A., Indigrow Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Seasol International Pty. Ltd. and TBK Manufacturing Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product, form and application.

Breakup by Product:

Brown Seaweeds

Red Seaweeds

Green Seaweeds

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Powdered

Flakes

Breakup by Application:

Agriculture

Animal Feed

Human Consumption

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

