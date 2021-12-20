Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Production, Present Size, Consumption Figures, Trends, Key players With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size – USD 110.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart kitchen appliances market reached a market size of USD 110.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. Smart kitchen appliances market revenue growth is driven significantly by rapid advancements in the fields of AI and IoT. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market over the forecast period..

The global smart kitchen appliances market is expected to witness further advancements due to growing demand for home automation in both developed and developing countries. Global kitchen and home appliance manufacturers are collaborating to enhance product offerings and improve user experience with more advanced technologies in products. Rising disposable income, increasing awareness regarding available technologies, and availability of favourable purchase options and schemes on such appliances are some key factors driving market growth.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market industry are discussed in the document.

In February 2017, Whirlpool acquired Yummly, which is one of the largest foods and recipe sites on the Internet to bolster its smart kitchen strategy. The guided cooking feature will enable users of Whirlpool Smart Kitchen to send a recipe directly to Wi-Fi-connected kitchen appliances such as an oven.

In 2018, LG launched ThinQ app on smartphone, which allows users to control their devices with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Similarly, Samsung has introduced its wide range of smart kitchen appliances, including the AI-enhanced refrigerator which provides meal planning and recipe suggestions according to the needs of the user.

Incorporation and use of IoT and Wi-Fi in a growing number of kitchen appliances and devices has changed the overall aspect of cooking.

Whirlpool Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Group, and Panasonic

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Smart Kitchen Appliances Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Smart Kitchen Appliances Market ?



Product (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2020–2028)

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Thermostats

Smart Coffeemakers

Other Appliances

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Online

Offline

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

