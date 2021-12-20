Channeling the 90’s Soul Rhythm with Inspirational R&B and Pop: Infamous Bad Brad Unveils Dynamic New Album
Under his own independent label DYN Royal, Infamous Bad Brad is creating quite the buzz, immersing listeners in original and relatable musical compositions.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beating all the odds stacked up against him, eclectic singer-songwriter Infamous Bad Brad has built for himself a formidable musical imprint. Despite coming from modest means, the talented powerhouse has made his mark in the music industry, as a recording artist who means business.
Being owner of the label, DYN Royal Family Infamous Bad Brad found the perfect tools to independently showcase his musical excellence. His recently released album titled, ‘Universal Vibes’ pays testament to his seasoned musical ethos, presenting listeners with memorable rhythms and catchy melodies that captivate and enthrall.
The artist’s vibrant album was released for listeners on May 14th, 2021, and draws inspiration from real life situations, touching a range of diverse themes. The album features Def Jam Artist 3800 Drippyy, FM Benji, Young Sheed, and two other budding artists signed under Infamous Bad Brad’s label imprint DYN ROYAL, namely NuNu Bossy and Lee Diamnd.
Standing out in the world of Hiphop & Soul with the power of his soul-stirring vocals, the talented powerhouse conjures multiple different styles, while always staying true to his magnetic musical character. Denoted by a soulful new wave sound, Infamous Bad Brad believes that the Most High, ordered his steps into the musical world and blessed his voice and life.
‘Universal Vibes’ will be complemented by the artist’s new music video and single titled, ‘my lil baby’. The video has been out for a short time and has already gone viral on YouTube.
“[The new album] touches all vibes from the spiritual to relationships to the streets to the the gym, to club…its motivating and has a full balance, it has something for any mood you may be in,” says the artist regarding his latest release.
Visit Infamous Bad Brad’s YouTube channel, to watch his latest and new videos and download and buy his new album ‘Universal Vibes’ on all streaming platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, etc. Purchase the artist’s merchandise through his official website, and follow on Instagram @infamousbadbrad to keep track of new releases. Contact Infamous Bad Brad for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations through email Ceobadbrad@gmail.com or DM on Instagram.
####
About
Bradley Robinson, better known in Chicago as King and known to the world by his artistic name Infamous Bad Brad was born outside of Chicago in a city called Kankakee in Illinois. Growing up the artist saw the brunt of the hard life first hand, being involved heavily in the gang culture, blessed in as a Gangster Disciple as part of the original members of ‘The Merchant Boys’.
In 2012, Infamous Bad Brad began his first official legitimate business, being the first person in Atlanta to have a recording studio in a major mall- Cumberland Mall. Empowered through the social cache, the talented artist was able to network and become known in Atlanta, and subsequently relocated his studio to a loft in the heart of Buckhead in Atlanta. The artist formally began his career as a professional independent artist in 2018, with the release of his first solo independent album titled, ‘Building an Empire’. In 2020, Infamous Bad Brad was nominated for R&B Male Artist of the Year at Southeast Independent Awards (SEI Awards), paving a splendid musical trajectory.
LINKS
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/royal.dynasty.12
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/infamousbadbrad/
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/infamousbadbrad
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCEC6xsGFQR3qjVGKXiuXl9w
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/11NQFut1yLXIkwC2HGsKzl
Infamous Bad Brad
Infamous Bad Brad
+1 7799025334
Ceobadbrad@gmail.com