Submit Release
News Search

There were 238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,682 in the last 365 days.

Adhesion Barriers Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

Adhesion Barriers Market

Adhesion Barriers Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adhesion Barriers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global adhesion barriers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Adhesion barriers are medical implants that are utilized to reduce post-surgical internal scarring by separating the tissues and organs. They assist in lowering common risks, such as chronic pain, infertility and bowel obstruction, during different surgeries. At present, they are available in the form of gel, film and liquid formulations across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/adhesion-barriers-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures, represents one of the key factors impelling the global adhesion barriers market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of sports-related injuries and the rising geriatric population are further bolstering the market growth. Several medical associations are spreading awareness about post-surgical adhesion formation and available products, such as adhesion barriers, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as rising healthcare investments and the advent of the sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2w4LwJp

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Anika Therapeutics Inc.
Atrium Medical Corporation
Baxter International
Betatech Medikal
C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc.
Integra Lifesciences
Johnson & Johnson
MAST Biosurgery Inc.
Sanofi

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, formulation, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Synthetic
Natural

Breakup by Formulation:

Film Formulations
Liquid Formulations
Gel Formulations

Breakup by Application:

Gynecological Surgeries
General/Abdominal Surgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Neurological Surgeries
Reconstructive Surgeries
Urological Surgeries
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

Steam Autoclaves Market Report 2021-26

First-Aid Kit Market Report 2021-26

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556145640/global-steel-rebar-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556146372/high-purity-alumina-market-growth-2021-26-industry-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556148121/polyurethane-pu-foam-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-share-size-and-forecast-2026

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556149323/enterprise-resource-planning-erp-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-and-opportunity

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556150368/aluminum-foil-packaging-market-size-2021-26-growth-share-price-trends-and-research-report

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556152656/global-control-valves-market-size-2021-26-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556155763/cloud-itsm-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-and-opportunity

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556157395/global-calcium-carbonate-market-analysis-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556158764/distributed-antenna-system-market-report-2021-26-share-size-analysis-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556159419/artificial-intelligence-market-report-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Adhesion Barriers Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.