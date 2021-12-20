Adhesion Barriers Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report

Adhesion Barriers Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Adhesion Barriers Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global adhesion barriers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during (2021-2026).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Adhesion barriers are medical implants that are utilized to reduce post-surgical internal scarring by separating the tissues and organs. They assist in lowering common risks, such as chronic pain, infertility and bowel obstruction, during different surgeries. At present, they are available in the form of gel, film and liquid formulations across the globe.

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures, represents one of the key factors impelling the global adhesion barriers market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of sports-related injuries and the rising geriatric population are further bolstering the market growth. Several medical associations are spreading awareness about post-surgical adhesion formation and available products, such as adhesion barriers, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as rising healthcare investments and the advent of the sheet- and spray-type adhesion barriers that are more effective and convenient to use during laparoscopic procedures, are expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Atrium Medical Corporation

Baxter International

Betatech Medikal

C. R. Bard, FzioMed Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

MAST Biosurgery Inc.

Sanofi

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, formulation, application and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Formulation:

Film Formulations

Liquid Formulations

Gel Formulations

Breakup by Application:

Gynecological Surgeries

General/Abdominal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Urological Surgeries

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

