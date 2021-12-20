A public hearing to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Avantis Parker, #866383

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. to consider the possible commutation of sentence for Avantis Parker, #866383. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than January 14, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Avantis Parker was sentenced to two terms of 12 years, 6 months to 15 years for the crimes of Murder 2nd Degree-Habitual 4th and Witnesses-Intimidating-Committing Crime/Threatening Kill/Injure-Habitual 4th. Avantis Parker was sentenced on February 11, 2015, resentenced August 16, 2017, out of Washtenaw County.

Sandra Wilson, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the MCLA 791.244 prior to any recommendation for executive clemency by the Parole Board.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography, or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.