Submit Release
News Search

There were 238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,682 in the last 365 days.

Pop Artist Ready To Make A Big Splash: Nick, I AM Is Driven To Shake Up The Pop Industry

Nick, I AM

Nick, I AM

With her infectious pop rhymes and melodies meant to be played on repeat, Nick, I AM’s music hosts a hidden factor up its sleeves- her ability to connect

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nick, I AM is a pop artist bringing some much needed introspection into the world of pop, but that is not for a lack of irresistible energy. An androgynous woman, she hopes to bring her experiences and perspectives to the world of pop, without sacrificing any of the energy or the fidelity of the infectious music that can be found within the genres of pop.

Tackling a number of complex subjects such as identity, belonging, love and happiness with a fearless spirit, Nick, I AM is out to create music that are not only worth repeat listens in the playlists of her listeners, but tracks that also ask deeper questions from her listeners and allow for them introspect as well. Her new album ‘JUMP‘ is the culmination of all this work.

Nick, I AM’s venture has been long coming, as she is eager to share her experiences with her fans in a way that allies for them to relate with her, and as she hopes to find a little of themselves within the music that she produces. Nick, I AM channels her feelings, and emotions out to her listeners, and invites them to feel as she has, being one with her.

Stream Nick, I AM’s music on Spotify, and Youtube, and follow the artist on her socials at Instagram. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.

####

About

Born in Los Angeles, Nick, I AM was drawn to music ever since she was a child. R&B and rap music allowed for her to not only listen to new stories and experiences, but allowed for her to broaden horizons as the music proved to be a tool of learning for her. With her move to Virginia Beach, Nick, I AM discovered her prowess in singing as she began to perform.

2020 would see the release of Nick, I AM’s first single in ‘SHE BAD’, which would lay down her penchant for infectious pop melodies, and hypnotic rhythms which would over time come to define her style. Going forwards, the artist continued innovating, adapting her sound with every subsequent track. Her newest work is her upcoming debut album ‘JUMP’.

LINKS

Instagram: http://www.Instagram.com/nick_iamhuman
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UC-ugWKXKI7WoPETr5g8Iw-w
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2ZqK7tFGEoAgR5HHT6epR0?si=ElloRj5MS-mjbWBcBYy_pQ

Nick, I AM
Nick, I AM
+1 800-983-1362
Nickiamhuman@gmail.com

You just read:

Pop Artist Ready To Make A Big Splash: Nick, I AM Is Driven To Shake Up The Pop Industry

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.