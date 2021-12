Garage will Remain Most Attractive End-user in Automotive Lifts Market; Says Fact.MR

The global market for automotive lifts will showcase a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR’s recent forecast study projects a steady growth in demand for automotive lifts in the foreseeable future. The global automotive lifts market has been estimated to touch a US$ 9.9 billion valuation by the end of 2026. The report further assesses that over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global market for automotive lifts will showcase a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume.The Market survey of Automotive Lifts offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Lifts, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Lifts Market across the globe. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.ProductFour-Post Car LiftTwo-Post Car LiftScissor Car LiftPortable Car LiftIn-Ground Car LiftAlignment Car LiftMobile Column Car LiftParking LiftLifting Capacities4000-9000 lbs9000-12000 lbs12000-15000 lbs15000-20000 lbs20000-35000 lbsAbove 35000 lbsEnd Use ApplicationGarageAuto Manufacturers Tire ManufacturersRegionNorth AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAsia Pacific Ex. JapanMEANeed More information about Report Methodology? Click here:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=525 Motorization Rates and Improved Vehicle Runs will Stoke Growth of Automotive Lift MarketOn the backdrop of robust sales in automotive sector , global motorization rate is expected to surpass 400 vehicle per 1000 population in coming decades form nearly 230 in 2019, vehicle run per kilometer has also increased. This has led to increased component replacement and maintenance.In modern vehicles, most of the components are fixed or replaced under the car. Vehicles are required to be at a certain height for under body work to be carried out effectively. For this reason, garages and automotive manufacturing units will be equipped with automotive lifts in the foreseeable future.Developed Regions Grasp More Than 70% Share of Automotive Lifts DemandNorth America and Europe will emerge as lucrative marketplaces for adoption of automotive lifts owing to the existence of high number of vehicles per capita. For instance, in U.S. almost every household owns a car if not a fleet of vehicles.North America and Europe collectively held more than 70% of the automotive lift demand in 2019, owing to their stringent regulatory stance on building a safe environment in automotive manufacturing and aftermarket repair works.Some of the Automotive Lifts Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. 