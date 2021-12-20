Garage will Remain Most Attractive End-user in Automotive Lifts Market; Says Fact.MR
The global market for automotive lifts will showcase a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR’s recent forecast study projects a steady growth in demand for automotive lifts in the foreseeable future. The global automotive lifts market has been estimated to touch a US$ 9.9 billion valuation by the end of 2026. The report further assesses that over the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global market for automotive lifts will showcase a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of volume.
The Market survey of Automotive Lifts offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Automotive Lifts, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Automotive Lifts Market across the globe. The Demand analysis of Automotive Lifts Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Automotive Lifts Market across the globe.
Key Segments of the Automotive Lift Market
Fact.MR’s study on the automotive Lift market offers information divided into four key segments-product, lifting capabilities, end-use application and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Product
Four-Post Car Lift
Two-Post Car Lift
Scissor Car Lift
Portable Car Lift
In-Ground Car Lift
Alignment Car Lift
Mobile Column Car Lift
Parking Lift
Lifting Capacities
4000-9000 lbs
9000-12000 lbs
12000-15000 lbs
15000-20000 lbs
20000-35000 lbs
Above 35000 lbs
End Use Application
Garage
Auto Manufacturers
Tire Manufacturers
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
Asia Pacific Ex. Japan
MEA
.
Motorization Rates and Improved Vehicle Runs will Stoke Growth of Automotive Lift Market
On the backdrop of robust sales in automotive sector, global motorization rate is expected to surpass 400 vehicle per 1000 population in coming decades form nearly 230 in 2019, vehicle run per kilometer has also increased. This has led to increased component replacement and maintenance.
In modern vehicles, most of the components are fixed or replaced under the car. Vehicles are required to be at a certain height for under body work to be carried out effectively. For this reason, garages and automotive manufacturing units will be equipped with automotive lifts in the foreseeable future.
Developed Regions Grasp More Than 70% Share of Automotive Lifts Demand
North America and Europe will emerge as lucrative marketplaces for adoption of automotive lifts owing to the existence of high number of vehicles per capita. For instance, in U.S. almost every household owns a car if not a fleet of vehicles.
North America and Europe collectively held more than 70% of the automotive lift demand in 2019, owing to their stringent regulatory stance on building a safe environment in automotive manufacturing and aftermarket repair works.
Some of the Automotive Lifts Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Automotive Lifts and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Automotive Lifts Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Automotive Lifts market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Lifts Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Automotive Lifts Market during the forecast period.
After reading the Market insights of Automotive Lifts Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Automotive Lifts market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Automotive Lifts market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Automotive Lifts market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Automotive Lifts Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Automotive Lifts Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Automotive Lifts market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
