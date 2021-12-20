Lab-on-a-chip Market Analysis, Trends, Product Size, Future Growth And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Lab-on-a-chip Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lab-on-a-chip market is gaining traction due to increased investment in research & development in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and personalized medicine. Furthermore, several microfluidic device companies are entering into partnerships or collaborations to develop more innovative lab-on-a-chip applications, which is fueling growth of the market. Advancements in technology and research in miniaturization of LOC will further drive market growth in future.

The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

The Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments . The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market over the forecast period..

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the gallium nitride market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Push to Talk (PTT) Market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Push to Talk (PTT) Market.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

Companies profiled in the Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market :

Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market ?

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

