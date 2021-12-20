Indian Dental Consumables Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast - 2023

Indian dental consumables market was valued at $116,397 thousand in 2016, and is projected to reach $232,527 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.3%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Indian Dental Consumables Market by Product and Location: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The indian dental consumables market was valued at $116,397 thousand in 2016, and is projected to reach $232,527 thousand by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2023. The other consumables segment dominated the consumables market, accounting for a share of more half of the market in 2016.

Dental consumables include medical devices such as dental sundries, small equipment, dental restoration devices, and other consumables to treat dental caries and periodontal diseases. The growth of the Indian dental consumables market is driven by rise in investments for establishment of multispecialty hospitals offering dentistry, increased efforts to establish India as a manufacturing hub for dental supplies, and growth in in dental tourism due to low cost and efficient treatment. However, price sensitivity of the dental consumables due to fluctuating currency exchange rates is expected to limit the market growth. Increased focus of the multinationals such as Dentsply Sirona, 3M, and others to invest and expand in India is expected to offer lucrative opportunity for the market. The endodontics segment is expected to register highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in prevalence of dental problems among all age groups.

Key Findings of the Indian Dental Consumables Market:

• The dental ceramics segment is projected to grow at CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

• The top five metro cities dominated the market in 2016, accounting for five-sixths share of the market.

• In 2016, the handheld RC files segment accounted for a share of more than half of the total Indian dental consumables market.

• The dental disposables segment accounted for the highest CAGR of 12.2% in 2016.

