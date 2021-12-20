Irrigation Automation Market Top Leading Players, Production, Present Size And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Irrigation Automation Market Size – USD 2.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global irrigation automation market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Irrigation Automation Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing initiatives of governments related to water conservation and rising deployment and installation of irrigation automation systems in various countries across the globe.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is also changing processes and efficiency across the agriculture domain and supporting growers in overcoming challenges such as addressing water deficiencies and limited availability of arable land, while aid governments in meeting rising global food demand. Farmers are utilizing different controlled and monitoring systems in order to increase crop yield with the help of automation based on IoT. These irrigation automation systems are expected to become more efficient and cost-effective owing to rapid advancements in IoT technologies.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

Competitive Scenario

The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Irrigation Automation Market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.

Agricultural segment accounted for largest revenue share in the irrigation automation market in 2020. Integration of smart technologies in agricultural activities and rising utilization of sensor network technology are key factors boosting segment revenue growth.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global irrigation automation market in 2020. Increasing initiatives by governments regarding conservation of water and installation of irrigation automation systems is expected to continue to boost growth of the Asia Pacific irrigation automation market.

Companies profiled in the Global Irrigation Automation Market :

Netafim, Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries, The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird, HydroPoint Data Systems, Weathermatic, and Nelson Irrigation.

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Irrigation Automation Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Irrigation Automation Market ?

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Volume-based

Time-based

Computer-based Control System

Real-time-based

Irrigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drip Irrigation

Sprinkler Irrigation

Surface Irrigation

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Irrigation Automation Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

