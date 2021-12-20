Covid-19: 186 New Cases, More Than 2.3 Mln People Receive Three Doses of Vaccine

MOROCCO, December 20 - A total of 186 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and 102 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday.

A total of 24,494,374 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,831,921, the Ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 2,303,525 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 952,814, while recoveries rise to 936,450, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.3%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (99), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (56), Marrakech-Safi (20), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (7), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1), Souss-Massa (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 14,809 (case-fatality 1.6%), with 1 case recorded in the region of Casablanca-Settat.

The number of active cases has reached 1,555, including 99 people in a critical or severe condition, the Ministry said, adding that the occupancy rate of the intensive care beds is 1.9%.

MAP 19 December 2021