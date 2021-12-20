Message of Congratulations from HM the King to President of Niger on His Country's National Day

MOROCCO, December 20 - HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His warm congratulations to Bazoum and His sincere wishes for more progress and prosperity to the Nigerien people.

On this occasion, HM the King welcomed the ties of African brotherhood that unite the two peoples, reiterating His firm determination to continue to work together with the President of Niger to consolidate cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the service of unity, stability and progress of the African continent.

MAP 18 December 2021