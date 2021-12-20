Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,677 in the last 365 days.

Message of Congratulations from HM the King to President of Niger on His Country's National Day

Message of Congratulations from HM the King to President of Niger on His Country's National Day

MOROCCO, December 20 - HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His warm congratulations to Bazoum and His sincere wishes for more progress and prosperity to the Nigerien people.

On this occasion, HM the King welcomed the ties of African brotherhood that unite the two peoples, reiterating His firm determination to continue to work together with the President of Niger to consolidate cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries in the service of unity, stability and progress of the African continent.

MAP 18 December 2021

You just read:

Message of Congratulations from HM the King to President of Niger on His Country's National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.