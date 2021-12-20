Morocco is Committed under Leadership of HM the King to Joint Arab Cultural Action (Minister)

MOROCCO, December 20 - Morocco is committed, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, in the common Arab cultural action, both within the League of Arab States and through the structures of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), said Sunday Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

This commitment has been realized, mainly, through the activation of various Arab cultural plans and strategies, the implementation of the content of the Arab Decade of Cultural Rights 2018-2027 and the implementation of recommendations issued by conferences and seminars related to the fields of culture, arts and heritage, said Bensaid during a speech by videoconference at the 22nd session of the Conference of Ministers Responsible for Cultural Affairs in the Arab World, held in Dubai in parallel with the first session of the Conference of the Arab Language.

At this meeting held under the theme "Updating the Integrated Plan for Arab Culture", Bensaid recalled the cultural event "Oujda capital of Arab culture for the year 2018", which embodied one of the dimensions of Arab cultural action.

He also stressed that Morocco has made significant progress in placing culture among the priorities of integrated development, formalizing the linguistic plurality and cultural diversity of the Moroccan identity in the Constitution of 2011, including the cultural component as an essential aspect within the new development model of the Kingdom, as well as integrating this sector in the government program 2021-2026.

Morocco has also accumulated a rich experience in the areas of territorial generalization of cultural and artistic structures and institutions, support for cultural industries, maintenance and enhancement of the national tangible and intangible cultural heritage, as well as through adopting a strategy for the promotion of culture to mitigate the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, added the Minister.

MAP 20 December 2021