Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,676 in the last 365 days.

Unesco: Morocco Elected Vice-chair of World Intangible Heritage Committee

Unesco: Morocco Elected Vice-chair of World Intangible Heritage Committee

MOROCCO, December 20 - Morocco was elected, Saturday, to the vice-presidency of the World Intangible Heritage Committee, in the person of the Ambassador-Delegate of the Kingdom to UNESCO, Samir Addahre.

The election of Morocco to this position took place on the occasion of the 16th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, convened via videoconference from December 13 to 18.

The Committee is composed of 24 representatives elected from the 180 States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Convention promotes the safeguarding of knowledge and skills necessary for traditional crafts, as well as cultural practices transmitted from generation to generation, such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals and festive events, and knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe.

MAP 18 December 2021

You just read:

Unesco: Morocco Elected Vice-chair of World Intangible Heritage Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.