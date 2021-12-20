Neurovascular Devices Market Growth, Key Business Strategies and Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Forecast - 2027

Neurovascular devices market was valued at $2.93 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The global neurovascular devices market was valued at $2.93 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.71 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027. Neurovascular devices are used in treatment of disorders related to blood vessels that carry oxygen rich blood to brain. In addition, there are various types of neurovascular devices available in the market, which exhibit different mechanism of action.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic is another major factor that has profound effects on the neurovascular devices market due to the nationwide lockdowns across the globe. Thus, these lockdowns have led to emergence of new challenges and changes which are tedious to manage and every business is suffering. For instance, in neurovascular devices industry, COVID-19 has resulted in a decline of demand for neurovascular devices. This is due to the low availability of healthcare professionals and limited availability of healthcare services across the globe. Furthermore, rescheduling of neurovascular surgeries has also impacted the market in a negative manner. However, some neurovascular conditions are medical emergencies and require immediate medical attention. Hence, the impact on such neurovascular conditions remain lower as compared to others.

Key Findings Of The Study :

• By product, the embolization devices segment occupied more than two-fifths share of the global neurovascular devices market in 2019

• By application, the aneurysm segment occupied around half the share of the global neurovascular devices market in 2019.

• By products, the revascularization devices segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

