Aromatic Solvents Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 | Reports And Data

Aromatic Solvents Market Size – USD 7.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 2.6%, Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Aromatic Solvents

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expansion, new product launches, growth in various industries like packaging, automotive, oil & gas, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, and rise in building and construction activities are the key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Aromatic Solvents Market during the forecast period.

The global Aromatic Solvents market was valued at USD 7.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.06 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.60%, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Aromatic solvents are characterized by their solvating ability. This type of product is highly refined and completely lacks aliphatic components. Aromatic products generally are manufactured from feedstock rich in aromatics such as the reformate. Extractive distillation and the Udex process are both procedures involving fractional distillation in the presence of a solvent as means of removing aromatic compounds. Aromatic solvents such as toluene are commonly used in paints, varnishes, adhesives, and as chemical intermediates.

The rising demand from the end-use industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global aromatic solvents market. The rise in the energy demand has amplified the oil & gas sector’s performance which in turn is adding to the growth of the market due to its applications as a corrosion inhibitor in the oil & gas sector. Owing to the evolving industrialization in the developing countries it is expected that the Aromatic solvents market will receive a push in the future. The aromatic solvents market is a money-spinning market. It is predicted to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period which is due to the increasing application of aromatic solvents in the paints and coatings industry among others.

Key participants include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd, China National Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, ExxonMobil Corporation, Chinese Petroleum Corporation.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aromatic Solvents market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in the Asia Pacific followed by the Middle East & Africa and South America, with 2.3 % and 2.3% CAGR, respectively. Urbanization and industrial developments across the globe are the key factor to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period across all regions

As of 2018, Toluene is the dominating Aromatic Solvents which holds 21% of the global market. APAC regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and European regions

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 45% of the total Aromatic Solvents market. Developing nations such as China, South Korea, and India are likely to witness high growth

Associated focus on green solvents and the stringent rules and regulations imposed by various governments is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Paints and coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 3.0%. However, associated costs issues and increasing demand and awareness for green solvents are a major challenges for the market growth of this market segment.

Printing Inks application type segment was valued at USD 1.73 billion and is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2026

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Aromatic Solvents market on the basis of type, applications, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Toluene

Xylene

Ethylbenzene solvent

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cleaning and Degreasing

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Paints and coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Brazil

Major Points Covered in the Global Aromatic Solvents Market Report:

Market Coverage: This section of the report provides significant details on key market aspects including the key market segments, product innovation scope, and macro-economic and micro-economic growth indicators. In addition, the report segments the global Aromatic Solvents market based on product type, technology landscape, and application range.

Executive Summary: Under this section, the global market growth rate, competitive landscape, drivers and constraints, trends, limitations, and the key market segments have been discussed.

Regional Analysis: In this section, the latest report highlights the extensive global presence of the Aromatic Solvents market. This section offers key insights into the latest trends in the regional markets including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape: This section of the report highlights the key players in the global Aromatic Solvents market. It further emphasizes the leading products and services offered by these companies.

Manufacturers’ portfolios: This section includes detailed information regarding the product portfolio of each local and global manufacturer, their strengths and weaknesses, product catalog, production value and capacity, and other vital information.

