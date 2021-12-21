Surge In The Repair & Maintenance In The Automotive Industry Is Likely To Increase Demand For Paint Scrappers Market
Paint Scrapper Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2021 to 2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research by Fact. MR, the paint scrapper market is expected to witness momentous growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Due to the rising demand for numerous applications such as industrial repair, building renovation and vehicle maintenance among others, the demand for paint scrappers is likely to increase in the automotive industry, due to the surge in the repair & maintenance and sales of vehicles.
What is Driving Demand for Paint Scrapper?
The paint scrapper sales is projected to be driven by the rising consumption of products in the construction, automotive and wide-ranging industries application sectors. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries, such as China, India and Southeast Asia, are estimated to fuel the paint removal demand in various applications.
The rising per capita income and population have been fueling the demand for auto motive and consumer goods sectors, which in turn is advancing industrialization. The consumption of metals has also augmented to an inordinate degree in the last decade.
Paint scrappers are mainly used to shelter machines and equipment from corrosion and rusting in industries. As for consumer goods, they serve the determination of keeping corrosion free at bay and makes the product look better.
Key Segments
By Type
Caustic Type
Solvent Type
Biochemical Type
By Application
Building Renovation
Aerospace
Vehicle Maintenance
Industrial Repairs
Furniture Refinishing
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
Europe
Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
East Asia
China, Japan, South Korea
South Asia
India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
Oceania
Australia and New Zealand
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
The Paint Scrapper Demand study has identified the segments that are expected to contribute major shares to the revenues during 2021 to 2031.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Paint Scrapper?
Taking the construction industry into concern, the structure for the paint scrapper is moderately fragmented as ample numbers of players are serving the demand for paint scrappers.
Some of the prominent players in the market are
3M
Henkel Adhesives
Frammer
Green Products
Global Specialty Products
Formbys
United Gilsonite Laboratories
PPG Aerospace
Akzonobel
Maxstrip
Fiberlock Technologies
Kimetsan
Sunnyside
Motsenbocker
WM Bar.
Considering the paint scrapper development, in 2019, PPG Aerospace has completed the acquisition of the manufacturer of automotive coating company, Hemmelrath. This acquisition has enhanced the launching of new products into their existing portfolio to facilitate PPG Aerospace strategic growth plans.
Some of the leading suppliers in the market are FTJ Distribution, U.S. Poly-chemical Corporation, Twin Specialties, SRI Suppliers, Chemsol Inc., Kleen Blast and Ricmar Industries.
The paint scrapper market is expected to be driven by various factors such as technological advancements, an increase in demand for urbanization and cleanliness and a rise in the number of players focusing on the development of new paint scrappers.
The Construction Sector Likely to Augment Paint Scrapper Sales
Ceaseless progress of the construction sector will generate the need for new and viable paint removal materials, thus lashing the potentials of paint scrapper.
Organizations require more super-incumbent, appropriate and advanced paint removal techniques. Paints scrappers are majorly used for the removal of corrosion and protects the building with new paints.
Such architectural developments including both exterior and interior house paints, stains, varnishes, sealers and primers also supports the sales.
