Global Ceramide Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Forecast Report 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ceramide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global ceramide market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Ceramides refer to the lipids that are present in the cell membranes and consist of sphingosine alcohol with fatty acids. They help in mediating numerous cellular processes affecting cell differentiation and apoptosis. Ceramides are used in liver steatosis, obesity-associated comorbidities, regulating inflammation, oxidizing impaired fatty acids, etc. They are also utilized as moisturizing agents in several cosmetic products to aid various treatments for skin and hair problems caused by chronic dryness, environmental factors, aging, skin damage, etc. As a result, ceramides are widely adopted across numerous sectors, including food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Ceramide Market Trends:

The elevating prevalence of skin diseases, such as eczema and psoriasis, is one of the primary factors driving the ceramide market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for ceramide-based products in the cosmetics industry to enhance water retention, restore the natural barrier of the skin, minimize the visible signs of aging, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the growing popularity of vegan cosmetic products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the expanding product utilization in drug development for diabetes mellitus, as it assists in insulin resistance, induction of β-cell apoptosis, the reduction of insulin gene expression, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising usage of ceramide-based supplements among health-conscious individuals is projected to fuel the ceramide market over the forecasted period.

Global Ceramide Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Air Liquide S.A.

Anderson Global Group LLC

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Inc.

Cayman Chemical Company

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Incospharm Corporation

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Kao Corporation

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

Breakup by Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Process:

Fermentation Ceramides

Plant Extract Ceramides

Breakup by Application:

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)Key Highlights of the Report:

