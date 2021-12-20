Spinal Implant and Devices Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2027

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period at a CAGR of 6.9%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Spinal Implant and Devices Market by Type (Spinal Fusion Implants, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Devices, Motion Preservation Devices, and Spine Biologics) and Surgery (Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027”. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global spinal implants and devices market was valued at $11,356.59 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $15,054.07 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Spinal implants are devices used to enable fusion and improve stability of spine, strengthen the spine, and treat spinal level deformities. Spinal implants are used to treat various disorders such as scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, kyphosis, and fracture. Its primary function is to help fuse two vertebrae together and replace natural disc material. Majority of hospitals have independently announced a reduction, postponement, or cancellation of elective surgeries, including many orthopedic and spine cases which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period at a CAGR of 6.9%. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increase in expenditures in emerging markets (such as India and China) to overcome the unmet medical needs in these countries also boosts the spinal implant and devices market growth. Technological advancements for cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the spinal implants and devices market growth.

Key Findings of The Study :

• In 2019, the spinal fusion implants segment led the overall spinal implants and devices market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

• The non-fusion/motion preservation segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

• The balloon kyphoplasty segment occupied more than four-fifths of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2019.

• Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for almost one-third of the Asia-Pacific spinal implants and devices market in 2019.

