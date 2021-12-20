New Haven Barracks / 1st Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21B5007141
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2021, 1929 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bilodeau Rd. in the Town of Whiting
VIOLATIONS:
-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
-DUI #1
-Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Robyn W. Rheaume
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/19/2021 at 1950 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight at a residence in the Town of Whiting.
Troopers discovered Robyn W. Rheaume (45) of Whiting, VT had assaulted a household member and threatened serious bodily injury while armed with a deadly weapon.
Further investigation revealed Rheaume operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol and operated the vehicle in a negligent and erratic manner on the roadway.
Rheaume was subsequently placed under arrest for first degree aggravated domestic assault, suspicion of DUI #1, and negligent operation.
Rheaume was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with active conditions of release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/20/2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.