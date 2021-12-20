New Haven Barracks / 1st Deg. Agg. Domestic Assault / DUI #1 / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B5007141

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2021, 1929 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bilodeau Rd. in the Town of Whiting

VIOLATIONS:

-First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

-DUI #1

-Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Robyn W. Rheaume

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/19/2021 at 1950 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a family fight at a residence in the Town of Whiting.

Troopers discovered Robyn W. Rheaume (45) of Whiting, VT had assaulted a household member and threatened serious bodily injury while armed with a deadly weapon.

Further investigation revealed Rheaume operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of alcohol and operated the vehicle in a negligent and erratic manner on the roadway.

Rheaume was subsequently placed under arrest for first degree aggravated domestic assault, suspicion of DUI #1, and negligent operation.

Rheaume was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility with active conditions of release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 12/20/2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/20/2022, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.