Precision Medicine Market Size Worth USD 132.66 Billion by 2027 at 10.3% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Development of cost-effective research approaches for genomics and molecular genetics, and growing the usage of extensive data are some of the main drivers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Precision Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 132.66 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The proliferation of sequencing methodologies, especially Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), is expected to drive the market due to the increasing sequencing costs and the advancement of the Human Genome Project in the field of genomics.

The rising incidence of chronic and unusual diseases triggers the need to build technically innovative methods for accelerated medical data aggregation and review. The bioinformatics program helps in data processing by rendering successful therapeutic approaches. As a consequence, the growing volume of data in the healthcare sector would fuel demand for bioinformatics, raising competition in the industry for precision medicines.

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Precision Medicine market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Get Pdf Sample of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/32

Key Highlights

Based on technology, drug discovery is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period, due to the growing emphasis of bio-pharmaceutical players on developing precision medicine for treating diseases, including cancer, which will further boost the market growth.

The diagnostic companies expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% in the forecasted period, owing to a wide variety of applications for which big players in the precision medicine industry are engaged in various investment programs.

The oncology application is the major contributor to the Precision Medicine Market. The segment is growing due to the rising frequency and prevalence of cancer worldwide, which will intensify the demand for precision medicine as an essential form of therapy coupled with developing tailored treatments for patients with cancer dependent on their genetic makeup over traditional chemotherapy.

The main aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Precision Medicine market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

To Get discount@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/32

Companies profiled in the global Precision Medicine market:

Biocrates Life Sciences, Tepnel Pharma Services, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, NanoString Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Qiagen, Teva Pharmaceutical, Eagle Genomics, Novartis, and Pfizer, among others.

Regional Overview:

The global Precision Medicine market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Precision Medicine market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Directly Purchase/Place an Order @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/32

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Medicine Market on the basis of technology, end-use, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Big Data Analytics

Bioinformatics

Gene Sequencing

Drug Discovery

Companion Diagnostics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Healthcare IT companies

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Immunology

CNS

Respiratory

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

To click for customization Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/32

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Blockchain in Healthcare Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

Sports Medicine Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-medicine-market

Pulse Oximeter Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pulse-oximeter-market

Cell Culture Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-culture-market

Companion Diagnostics Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.