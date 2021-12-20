Hearing Aids Market Analysis, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hearing Aids Market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand.

Key Findings

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

Regional Bifurcation of the Hearing Aids Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global hearing aids market on the basis of type, hearing loss, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

