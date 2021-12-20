Femtech Market is projected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Owing to the growing expenditure and product production, Femtech Market is expected to be experiencing robust growth over the projected period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Femtech Market is expected to reach USD 60.01 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Demand from the Femtech industry is motivated mainly by the growing burden of both chronic and infectious diseases among the world's female population. An increase in the number of health problems relating to women would stimulate competition for technologically innovative healthcare solutions. Growing women's emphasis on reproductive health and sexual empowerment in developing economies would further encourage development in the industry.

The study delivers real answers for questions about market segmentation by types, region and application to power the overall market research for the forecast period 2021-2027. Subject matter experts behind the market analysis have collaborated with some of the highly acclaimed business owners to track records and estimate what is happening in areas such as technology innovation, production volume, end-use and product pricing.

Research analysts have further remodeled their approach to present a report uniquely positioned to offer unmatched information on prominent manufactures, new entrants, exiting white spaces, acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches.

Key Findings

Based on the type, the devices segment is projected to rise with a CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases within the base of the female population.

The pregnancy and nursing care application is the major contributor to the Femtech Market. The pregnancy and nursing care application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 40.2% of the market in the year 2019, attributable to the increasing demand for innovative products and consumables used during pregnancy & nursing would promote consumer trends.

The hospitals expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.9% in the forecasted period, owing to the increasing women's attitudes to hospital facilities for multiple non-operative and surgical procedures.

The Global Femtech Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSono Health, Totohealth, Minerva, Nuvo, Elvie, and BioWink, among others.

Regional Bifurcation of the Femtech Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Femtech market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Femtech market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Femtech Market on the basis of technology, material, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Software

Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Direct-to-Consumer

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reproductive Health

Pregnancy & Nursing Care

Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare

General Healthcare & Wellness

Others

