Animal Genetics Market to Reach USD 9.66 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growth of market is attributed to growing consumption of animal-derived food products in animal genomics, and increasing demand for genetic testing services

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 9.66 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. With the help of genetic modification practices which are quite progressive over the recent past, the production of animals with changed breeds has become high, hence attracting investments from all the major consumers on a global scale.

Placental mammal farmer’s area unit achieving high milk-and meat-production by leveraging animal genetic technology. With the assistance of strategic breeding, the placental mammal farmers have been able to bag comparatively higher gains, that is likely to broaden and drive the growth of the end-user base of the market.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come.

The study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2021-2027. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Animal Genetics market.

Further Key Highlights

Within the genetic materials segment, embryos are of utmost importance for the modification of live animals. This can be attributed to the fact that they have relatively high efficiency over semen. Several livestock farmers have also noted an increase within the reproduction rate among bovine animals, thereby indirectly influencing their profitability.

There has been prevalence of various macroeconomic and microeconomic aspects that are boding exponential growth for the Asia Pacific animal genetics market. Macroeconomic factors like conurbation and high population density are perpetually pressurizing food producers to fulfil nutritional demand by increasing the assembly rate of livestock animals. On the opposite hand, the animal healthcare ecosystem has been on a progressive improvement track, which is unfolding opportunities for players within the animal genetics market to develop effective animal testing procedures.

Animal Genetics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Animal Genetics market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Animal Genetics Market on the basis of live animals, genetic materials and services:

Live Animals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Porcine

Bovine

Poultry

Canine

Others

Genetic Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embryo

Semen

Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genetic Trait Testing

Genetic Disease Testing

DNA Type Testing

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Animal Genetics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Animal Genetics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

