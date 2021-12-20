Global Bio-Lubricants Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bio-Lubricants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bio-lubricants market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Bio lubricants are bio-degradable chemicals made from materials, such as vegetable oil and animal fat, that aid in reducing friction between two surfaces that are in contact. They are manufactured using oil-rich seeds, grasses, algae, food and plastic waste. Some of the commonly available bio-lubricants include transmission, hydraulic and metalworking fluids and engine, gear, grease, process and other industrial oils. They are highly sustainable, cost-effective, minimize energy consumption and increase the machine’s operational life. These lubricants are widely used in industries, such as power generation, automotive, transportation, food and beverage, metallurgy, metalworking and chemical manufacturing.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-lubricants-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global bio-lubricants market is primarily being driven by the rising product application in the transport and manufacturing industries. Bio-lubricants exhibit superior properties, such as constant viscosity, high flash points, biodegradability and minimal carbon emission levels due to which they are widely used for various industrial applications. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of petroleum-based lubricants is also expected to drive the market further. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies regarding the use of sustainable products due to the increasing environmental concerns is contributing to the market growth.

Bio-Lubricants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the bio-lubricants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Fuchs Petrolub SE

BP Plc

Polnox Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Panolin AG

Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG

Emery Oleochemicals

Total SE

Chevron Corporation

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bio-lubricants market on the basis of base oil type, application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Base Oil Type:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

Breakup by Application:

Hydraulic Fluids

Metalworking Fluids

Chainsaw Oils

Mold Release Agents

Two-Cycle Engine Oils

Gear Oils and Greases

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Power Generation

Automotive

Heavy Equipment

Food & Beverage

Metallurgy & Metalworking

Chemical Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bio-lubricants-market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

Biostimulants Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biostimulants-market

Probiotic Drinks Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/probiotic-drinks-market

Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

North America Biocatalysts Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-biocatalysts-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800