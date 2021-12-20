Global Bio-Lubricants Market Size, Share, Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth and Opportunity 2021-26
SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bio-Lubricants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global bio-lubricants market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Bio lubricants are bio-degradable chemicals made from materials, such as vegetable oil and animal fat, that aid in reducing friction between two surfaces that are in contact. They are manufactured using oil-rich seeds, grasses, algae, food and plastic waste. Some of the commonly available bio-lubricants include transmission, hydraulic and metalworking fluids and engine, gear, grease, process and other industrial oils. They are highly sustainable, cost-effective, minimize energy consumption and increase the machine’s operational life. These lubricants are widely used in industries, such as power generation, automotive, transportation, food and beverage, metallurgy, metalworking and chemical manufacturing.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The global bio-lubricants market is primarily being driven by the rising product application in the transport and manufacturing industries. Bio-lubricants exhibit superior properties, such as constant viscosity, high flash points, biodegradability and minimal carbon emission levels due to which they are widely used for various industrial applications. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of petroleum-based lubricants is also expected to drive the market further. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies regarding the use of sustainable products due to the increasing environmental concerns is contributing to the market growth.
Bio-Lubricants Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the bio-lubricants market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Fuchs Petrolub SE
BP Plc
Polnox Corporation
Albemarle Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Panolin AG
Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG
Emery Oleochemicals
Total SE
Chevron Corporation
Quaker Chemical Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global bio-lubricants market on the basis of base oil type, application, end use industry and region.
Breakup by Base Oil Type:
Vegetable Oils
Animal Fats
Breakup by Application:
Hydraulic Fluids
Metalworking Fluids
Chainsaw Oils
Mold Release Agents
Two-Cycle Engine Oils
Gear Oils and Greases
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Power Generation
Automotive
Heavy Equipment
Food & Beverage
Metallurgy & Metalworking
Chemical Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
