New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market detailed strategies, Competitive landscaping, developments for next 5 years

New Zealand medical imaging services market was pegged at $285 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $500 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market by Modality (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Nuclear Imaging, and Mammography), Application (Cardiovascular & Thoracic, Gynecology/Obstetrics, Neuro and Spine, General Imaging, Breast Health Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal, and Others) Provider (Public Provider and Private Provider), and Payer (District Health Board, Accident Compensation Commission, Private Health Insurance, Patients, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The New Zealand medical imaging services market was pegged at $285 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $500 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Technological advancements related to medical imaging modalities, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and surge in need for early diagnosis of diseases have fueled the growth of New Zealand medical imaging services market. On the other hand, shortage of helium and high cost of sophisticated medical imaging modalities have restrained the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increase in demand for use of multiple medical imaging modalities together has created multiple opportunities in the segment.

The major companies profiled in this report include

The major companies profiled in this report include Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Esaote S.p.A, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi Limited (Hitachi Medical Corporation), Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Medison), Shimadzu Corporation, and Siemens AG (Siemens Healthcare).

The medical imaging market has gained the interest of the healthcare industry, due to high accuracy of devices and precise techniques coupled with their wide range of applications for various disease indications such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and orthopedics. Recent developments in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), such as the advancements in software to perform faster contrast scans, simplified cardiac imaging workflows, and permit of MR scans of the lungs, propel the market growth.

Key Findings of the New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market:

Auckland occupied one-third share of the New Zealand medical imaging market in 2017.

The mammography segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The public provider segment accounted for two-thirds share of the market in 2017.

District health board is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

