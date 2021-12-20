Attorney Rose Sanders New Blog Discusses Why Someone Will Not Lose Their Job After an Injury at Work

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Rose Sanders and her Texas personal injury legal team have many years of shared experience at what they do. They often put that experience to good use to alleviate an accident victim’s fears to come forward and pursue a legal claim against those that wronged them. A good example of this is a recent blog article that was posted to the Rose Sanders Law Firm website that talks about why someone will not lose their job if they make a legal claim after an injury at work.

This new blog is titled ‘Personal Injury: What to Do After an Injury at Work’ and can be viewed here at https://www.rosesanderslaw.com/blog/2021/10/personal-injury-what-to-do-after-an-injury-at-work/. It also includes some good tips on how a personal injury victim should communicate with their employer after a job-related accident.

The blog started by saying that those at the law firm realize that getting injured in the workplace can be a frustrating and often confusing experience but the injured person should be aware that they may be entitled to receive compensation. This is to protect them in the case where a job-related injury may keep them from performing their normal work duties and getting paid or from being fired because an employer did not want to pay income loss benefits. That’s why if someone has been injured at work, they should speak to a competent personal injury attorney before they sign off on actions that the employer will take. The article then went on to list several steps that the person that was injured in a workplace accident should take. The first of which is getting any necessary medical care and then following that up with a call to an experienced personal injury attorney. It is also recommended that if the employer has workers' compensation coverage to pursue a claim in that area too. Also discussed in the blog, was the rights that a workplace accident victim has and the benefits of hiring a personal injury attorney to protect those rights. Many good blogs with useful personal injury information such as this can be seen on the firm’s website at https://www.rosesanderslaw.com/.

Those that Attorney Sanders and her team have litigated workplace accidents for have been very thankful for the legal help they received. Chloe D. wrote in her 5-star review, “I hired Charles and Erica when I got suffered severe burns at my workplace. I was very happy with Charles’s and Erica’s representation. They were both was prompt, diligent, and compassionate. In the end, I was happy with Charles and Erica’s representation of me and the settlement that they got for me. I highly recommend The Rose Sanders Law Firm for any personal injury matter.” Acer Sanchez proclaimed, “We hired Charles Sanders to represent us with a case involving a death at a refinery, and in my opinion, there is not a finer lawyer around. Charles and his firm went out of their way to meet our every need, exceeding our expectations. I was extremely impressed with how aggressively he pursued our case and the level of detail put forth. Charles took the time to explain everything and was always available when we had questions. His staff was professional, courteous, and treated us with a personal touch. Charles resolved our case quickly and we are super pleased with the outcome. I highly recommend Charles Sanders if you require an attorney.”

Other personal injury areas that the legal team at the Rose Sanders Law Firm excels at litigating include automobile & other types of vehicle accidents, industrial mishaps, maritime injuries, wrongful death, uninsured & underinsured motorist claims, and even injuries to those involved in paid rideshare accidents. Other legal specialties that the firm has made a name for itself in include defamation and entertainment and media law. Those that would like more information on any of these legal matters the firm can help them with can contact them by phone or refer to the above-mentioned web page or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rosesanderslaw.

Charles Sanders