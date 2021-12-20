Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market Is Forecasted To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.6 % From 2021-2027

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market by Product (Fixation Devices and Consumables), Surgery Type (Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery and Laparoscopic surgery), and Hernia Type (Incisional Hernia, Umbilical, Inguinal Hernia, and Femoral Hernia): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global hernia repair devices and consumables market size was valued at $4,742 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,350 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players operating in the global hernia repair devices and consumables market, namely, Allergan Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Medical, Inc., HerniameshS.r.l., Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Medtronic Plc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.The other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include Integra Life Sciences, and Insightra medical.

Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. However, high costs related to repair surgeries of hernia and stringent reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and opportunities in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

The demand for hernia repair devices and consumables has significantly dropped during the coronavirus pandemic. Many patients have postponed surgeries due to fear of infection. Moreover, some doctors have also been recommending postponement or conducting surgeries such as hernia repair in extreme conditions only.

Manufacturing and research & development (R&D) activities have been drawn to a close by the manufacturers due to lockdown restrictions by governments. However, some of the factories have started production up to certain extent as restrictions are being lifted off.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed the majority share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to early approval of hernia repair devices and surge in number of hernia procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to affordability, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness regarding hernia repair surgeries in emerging nations.

