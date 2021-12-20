Near-Infrared Imaging Market Size, Share, Recent Trends – Increasing geriatric population | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and need for surgery and are some key factors driving revenue growth

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Near-Infrared Imaging market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

near-infrared imaging market size is expected to reach USD 1,535.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 13.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. High revenue growth of the near-infrared imaging market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases. Cancer is a major cause of death globally, with around 19.3 million individuals diagnosed with cancer and approximately 10 million deaths occurring due to the disease in 2020. Near-infrared imaging is an emerging technology for both preclinical and clinical imaging applications for cancer patients and offers various benefits such as real-time display if images of internal structures of the human body, high spatial resolution, and comprehensive molecular profiling with the combined use of fluorescent probes. In addition, increasing demand for near-infrared imaging technology in early detection of cancer is a factor expected to support market growth going ahead.

A rapidly increasing global geriatric population is a significant factor driving demand for near-infrared imaging systems. Around 80% of the geriatric population suffers from at least a single chronic disease, and about 77% of that population suffers from at least two chronic conditions, with cardiovascular disease and cancer being the most common chronic disease. In addition, around 81% of the adult population dying due to coronary heart disease are from the age group of 65 years and above. The growing requirement for diagnosis and surgical procedures for chronic diseases among the increasing geriatric population is fueling demand for infrared imaging spectroscopy.

The research report includes a separate chapter for qualitative analysis. We have followed a descriptive approach while compiling the chapter. The macro and micro economic factors define the share and growth of market. These factors have been carefully understood through secondary and primary sources. All such factors have been explained under headings namely growth driving factors, growth restraining factors, market and technology trends and so on. Depending on the contribution and the growth potential, five countries were chosen for PESTEL analysis and the same has been described in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Quest Medical Imaging BV, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Medtronic PLC, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, LI-COR Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Leica Microsystems.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global near-infrared imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Devices

Reagents

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Reconstructive Surgeries

Preclinical Imaging

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Near-Infrared Imaging market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Near-Infrared Imaging industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Near-Infrared Imaging market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Near-Infrared Imaging industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Near-Infrared Imaging market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

